Jonathan, Sirleaf, Koroma to attend strategy meeting of West African Elders’ Forum in Abidjan

Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan will leave Abuja this weekend for Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire, for the quarterly meeting of the West African Elders’ Forum to continue its advocacy missions for peaceful elections and good governance in the West African sub-region.

The forum will discuss emerging democratic trends and review political happenings in the sub-region ahead of the forthcoming general elections in some countries.

Other members of the forum attending the meeting are Prof. Ernest Bai Koroma, former President of Sierra Leone, Mr. Yayi Boni, former President of Benin, Nobel laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former President of Liberia, Dr. Ibn Chambas, former…