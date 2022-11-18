



MUSWEN to unveil book in honour of pioneer administrator, Noibi, Nov 26

THE Muslim Ummah of Southwest Nigeria (MUSWEN) will on Saturday, November 26, unveil a book in honour of its pioneer executive secretary, Professor Dawud Noibi, in Ibadan, Oyo State. In a statement, the chairman of the planning committee, Professor Muibi Opeloye, said the book presentation will also serve as a sendoff for the Professor of […]

