Nigeria launches animal traceability system to curb rustling, banditry

The Federal government has launched the National Identification and Traceability System (NATIS) for livestock which is aimed at addressing some of the challenges confronting the country such as banditry and animal rustling.

The NATIS which is an initiative championed by Megacorp Nigeria Limited and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development also targets at creating opportunities for Nigerian livestock farmers to sell their products at the international market.

A consultant on the project, Jazuli Bichi said what the project aims to address is cattle rustling, banditry and to protect investments in the livestock sector.

“What we are looking at is trying to solve a national…