Osinbajo assures diasporans on actualization of Ondo seaport

As the 5th Annual Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit wraps up, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has revealed the assurances of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, that the dream of having Ondo Seaport will soon be actualised.

This was disclosed in her remarks at the Closing Plenary of the Summit, “One of the major aims of the summit is to drive key investments in various local sectors of the economy.” She added.

The NiDCOM Boss encouraged participants to invest back home, as the state in focus, Ondo state, has been able to showcase the numerous investment opportunities in the state.

Sen. Gbenga Ashafa, the Managing Director of, the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), represented by…