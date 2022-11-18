Peter Obi will witness poor turnout in Anambra ―​​ PDP

The People Democratic Party (PDP), presidential campaign committee in Anambra State, on Friday, says the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter will witness poor turnout in the state.

Uloka Chibuike, the Spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Committee in the state, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka, said, with the poor turnout of people in the presidential campaigns of the Labour Party in the North, it’s evident enough that the party is no match to the People’s Democratic Party and will be swept away by the hurricane PDP in the February 25, 2023 poll.

According to Uloka, the Labour Party has continued to experience a cold reception across Northern Nigeria….