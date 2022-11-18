Scale up responsible energy investments to curb energy poverty

The Global Vice Chair of the International Law Association and Deputy Vice Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Damilola Olawuyi (SAN) has called on the Federal Government to scale up responsible energy investments needed to defeat rising energy poverty levels and energy injustice across the world.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria made this call at the George Washington (GW) University Law School in Washington DC, United States where he delivered the Inaugural J. B and Maurice C. Shapiro Distinguished Lecture on Global Climate Change and Energy Law.

The lecture series features globally recognized experts and leaders who are invited to address pressing issues in…