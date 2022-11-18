UNIFEMGA to host second agric expo in Abeokuta                        

THE second annual National Agricultural Programme of the Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates Association (UNIFEMGA), Ogun State chapter, will be holding in Abeokuta on Saturday, November 26.

The state chairman of the association, Mr Tairu Olarewaju, said in a statement that the conference will be held at the Government House, Oke Igbeyin, Abeokuta, from 10.00 a.m.

The expo, Olarewaju said, will be witnessed by experts in the industry as well as investors in agricultural business.

He said the Trade Promotion Advisor, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Abeokuta, Mrs Francisca Odega, will speak on the topic ‘Harnessing Export Potential in Agriculture’, while the…