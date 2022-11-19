Anambra LGA to organise millionaire marathon competition to encourage rural investors

The Transition Committee Chairman of Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Sir Ogochukwu Ekwueme, has said the management of the Council Area, has put in place, a plan to hold a millionaire marathon competition programme for micro-business owners within the local area.

He said at the completion of the competition in the year 2023 a total of one hundred and twenty (120), business owners of Orumba North indigenes will be trained on how to run the businesses effectively.

Sir Ekwueme, disclosed this on Friday, at Ajali, Secretariat of the council area during the official unveiling of the 6-point agenda of his administration, which includes: Skill Acquisition programme,…