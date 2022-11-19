Data Analysts move to stem spate of fake news, misinformation

National Coordinator of Data Analytics Group for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (DAGBAT), Mr. Niyi Coker on Friday unveiled its resolve towards tackling the menace of fake news and misinformation as the country prepares for the 2023 general elections.

Mr. Coker who gave the assurance in Abuja, during the unveiling of the Group, expressed optimism that Senator Tinubu will emerge victorious in the presidential election.

He explained that the Group’s research work will help the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council to tailor its communication and campaign strategies in a way that targets the electorates to produce desired results as well as increase awareness for more votes.

He…