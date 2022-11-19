Group stages solidarity walk for Tinubu/Shettima in Kogi

A socio-political group, Team Gamji, has staged one million-man walk in Kogi State, to drum support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress. (APC), Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

The solidarity work which kicked off at the Inike Field in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi Central Senatorial district on Saturday attracted thousands of supporters from the five councils of the district.

Speaking during the walk, at Ebira day ground, Alhaji Muhammed Sule (Sunday SEA), who is the chairman of the Gamji Coalition for Asiwaju, noted that this is a demonstration of their unalloyed support for the Asiwaju presidency come 2023.

…