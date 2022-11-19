I no longer love my husband, please separate us —Wife

An Area Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State, has dissolved a 15-year-old marriage between Lateefat Tunde and Abdul Tunde.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the presiding judge, AbdulQodir Ahmed gave the order on the request of Lateefat, who said that there was no more love in their marriage.

The wife told the court that she had three boys for her husband and urged the court to grant her custody of their children.

The judge dissolved their marriage and granted Lateefat custody of their children.

Ahmed, however, ordered that Abdul should have access to their…