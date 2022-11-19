Juni, the Mambo King releases new album

A young independent recording artiste, Juni Trejo, has emerged from Florida, USA.

At 27 years old with Colombian heritage, he has been songwriting, producing and engineering music since he was 15. He has been a carrier of unique sounds for quite some years now with heavy inspiration from many known Afrobeat artists such as Wizkid and also some American pop artists such as Justin Timberlake. Juni has created a new and unique sound that he calls Afrojazz, which is heard on his latest singles “Empire” “Looking My Way”, and “Fine Girl.”

On top of that, he loves the classic 80s pop and modern pop sound as well, as he just released a single called, “All Night”, which…