Kaduna state LP gubernatorial candidate attributes insecurity to lack of effective leadership

The gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in Kaduna state, Jonathan Asake has described the state as the epicentre of insecurity in the North and attributed the insecurity to a lack of effective leadership.

Asake who made this known while unveiling his agenda in an interactive session with the political committee of the Nigerian Labour Congress in Kaduna on Friday said if elected in 2023 tackling the menace of insecurity will be his top priority.

He pointed out that apart from security, his administration will create employment opportunities for the teeming youth, and ensure inclusive economic and infrastructural development, as well as youth and women empowerment.

