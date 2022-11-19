Oyo Accord Party gov candidate, Adelabu promises equity for all religions

As part of the build-up to the 2023 general elections, the standard bearer of the Accord Party for the governorship poll in Oyo, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, on Friday, promised to run a government that would allow equity and fairness among all religions.

He emphasised that religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence can take root in Nigeria, most especially in Oyo State if political leaders shun religious bigotry and other acts, capable of fanning embers of disunity.

Adelabu made the promise during his interaction with some leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), League of Imams and traditional worshippers in Itesiwaju, Atisbo and Kajola local government areas of Oke…