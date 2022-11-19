Oyo federal lawmaker distributes 200 laptops to Egbeda/Ona-Ara youths

The lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona-Ara federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Honourable Akin Alabi, has distributed 200 new laptops worth N3.5 million to selected youths who participated in the three-day digital marketing training facilitated by Servicom, an agency of the federal government.

Alabi handed over the computers to the participants on Saturday at Devine Grace Event Center in Alakia area of Ibadan after successfully completing the training.

He explained that the initiative powered by Servicom was one of the federal government initiatives geared towards empowering Nigerian youths, especially startups and existing entrepreneurs, on better ways to drive…