SMEDAN empowers 90 entrepreneurs in Akwa Ibom

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has empowered 90 entrepreneurs in Akwa Ibom to engage in different vocational skills with equipment to boost the economy and reduce unemployment.

The Director-General of SMEDAN, Mr. Wale Fasanya, disclosed this during the official closing ceremony of the five days training of the 2022 National Business Skills Development Initiative (NBSDI) in Uyo on Friday.

Fasanya, who was represented by Mr. Tunde Oloyede, Deputy Director, Entrepreneurship Development and Promotion said that the programme was meant to improve business management practice and train artisans.

“In Akwa Ibom State, 90 entrepreneurs…