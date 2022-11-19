Social media gives me high blood pressure, makes me angry — Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has revealed that reading abusive messages hurled at him on social media gives him high blood pressure and at the same time trigger feelings of anger in him.

The former Lagos State governor disclosed this in a now viral video on social media.

According to the presidential hopeful, he stopped reading from social media when he discovered that he was always targeted and attacked on the new media platforms.

While speaking on how he stays updated with social media trends, he stated that he usually banks on his children or any…