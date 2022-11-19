Tinubu resolves Lagos Arewa community leadership tussle

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has resolved the leadership tussle that engulfed the Hausa community in Lagos.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary of the Harmonization committee set up to resolve the crisis, Lawal Abbas Garba and made available to the Sunday Tribune in Kaduna on Saturday.

The statement noted that the Harmonization has its chairman the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

“After sitting with the warring parties it was resolved that Aminu Dogara Yaro will remain as the sole Sarkin Hausawa of Lagos State, the statement declared.

While it was recommended that Dr Mohammad…