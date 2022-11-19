Wike calls Ayu corrupt, challenges him to sue him to court

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has again publicly accused the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu of corruption challenging Ayu to sue him to court if he was lying.

Wike was speaking at the weekend in Port Harcourt during the unveiling of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Governorship Candidate, Siminilayi Fubara and all the other candidates for 2023 general elections in the state.

He said he would not allow any corrupt person to lead him to any campaign, accusing Ayu of being corrupt and therefore unqualified to lead him and Rivers PDP to any campaign.

Wike said; “Ayu, you are corrupt. You cannot lead me to any campaign. Ayu you…