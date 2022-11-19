Yoruba will regain its lost glory in Kwara — Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has assured that Yoruba will soon regain its lost glory in Kwara State and move from poverty to prosperity.

Iba Adams gave the assurances at the weekend, while speaking at the 2022 Edition of Oya Festival, which took place in Ira, Kwara State, even as he expressed concern about the suffering and deprivation that he noted had been very common among the Yoruba in the state.

“I have a strong feeling that Yoruba will soon regain its lost glory in Kwara.Yoruba in Kwara have been deprived of the glory associated with the Yoruba race. And we are not happy with the suffering and deprivation that have been very common among our people here…