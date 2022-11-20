Abbey Mortgage Bank walks for the environment

On Saturday, November 19, 2022, staff of Abbey Mortgage Bank, a leading mortgage bank in Nigeria, took a stance to protect the environment by walking eight kilometers to raise awareness to the overwhelmingly sad situation of flooding in the country.

Along with members of the Nigerian Red Cross, who were proud partners for the cause, the staff of Abbey Mortgage Bank walked the streets of Lagos singing and chanting words of motivation to onlookers. Brandishing placards with motivating quotes on them as they marched from the Lekki Link Bridge to Victoria Island.

“We are proud to be part of this charity walk to raise awareness of the devastating effects of climate change and how it…