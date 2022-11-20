Atiku did not fight Obasanjo, he only defended the Constitution, democracy ― Melaye

Spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Senator Dino Melaye has said that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar did not fight the former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, he only defended the Constitution and democracy.

In a press statement issued on Sunday and made available to Tribune Online, Senator Dino was reacting to comments made against Atiku by the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu alleging that Atiku ‘fought’ Obasanjo, while in office.

The statement read: “In a fit of temporary coherence, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress…