Christ’s revelation of the Father (II)

JESUS revealed about our participation in heaven, helping his disciples to understand that if there is anything they should think about or desire, it is heaven. He told his disciples that he is on his way back to the father in heaven. He desired that those who believe in him should also be in heaven to behold his glory.

We will consider this topic under 3 sub headings:

The departure of the only begotten son to heaven;

The destiny of believers and

The dedication of overcoming saints for heaven

In John 1:18, only the only begotten son has declared God who no one has seen. I pray you believe so you don’t perish and have everlasting life in Jesus name. In John 17:1 Jesus prayed…