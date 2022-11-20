Gombe governor lauds Dukku Emirate for cooperating, supporting his administration

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has again lauded the people of Dukku Emirate for rallying support for his administration.

The governor made the commendation at a civic reception organized by development associations in honour of the Emir of Dukku, Alhaji Haruna Abdulraheet 11 following his conferment with the National honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) by President Muhammadu Buhari recently describing the reception as a show of love and respect for the monarch.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, the governor said that the recognition of the Emir for the honour was a credit to the state in…