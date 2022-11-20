IMF recommends 15% VAT rate to Nigeria, other economic reforms

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recommended to the Federal Government a number of reforms that are critical to creating much-needed fiscal space for economic growth, urging the government to raise Value Added Tax(VAT) from 7.5 per cent to 15 per cent.

The IMF prescribed a package of measures, which are estimated to create fiscal savings of close to 6 per cent of GDP during the period 2023-27 while also making room for higher social spending, and urged the government to undertake bolder fiscal reforms to create policy space.

The Fund advised the authorities to adopt tax policy reforms by considering adjusting tax rates to levels comparable to the average in the Economic…