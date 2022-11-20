JUST IN: Wike, Makinde, other aggrieved PDP govs, in closed-door session in Lagos to review stand

River State governor, Nyesome Wike; his Oyo State counterpart, Eengnr. Seyi Makinde and three other aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors under the aegis of G5, on Sunday converged in Lagos with other leaders and elders of the party to review the situation within the fold and to also look at what is going to happen with the coming elections.

The G5, it will be recalled is agitating for sack of the PDP National Chairman, Sen. Iyorcha Ayu, to be replaced by a southerner within the party, maintaining that the North cannot produce the presidential candidate and the national chairmanship of the party.

Governor Makinde stated this as reason for Lagos gathering in his…