Miyetti Allah promises to ensure peace in the South West

Association Of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore in the South West at the weekend assured residents of the zone of their determination to ensure there is adequate peace between its members and all the host communities.

The zonal chairman of the association, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Bulbe who made this known at their meeting held at Grandeur Hotel Ilesa road, Osogbo Osun State, thereafter canvassed the total inclusiveness of its members in the affairs of government at all levels.

The body however implored members of the public to change their mindset towards the members of the association as they are peace loving, assuring that they have resolved to map out strategies that would tackle…