Nigerian artistes make last-minute moves for year-end gigs

As the Yuletide and New Year roll in, music artistes in the Nigerian music industry are equally bracing up to cash in on the period that is usually filled with entertainment engagements within and outside the country.

Findings by R revealed that many Nigerian music stars are making last-minute efforts to position themselves for different gigs sponsored by multinational brands that come with fat appearance fees and endorsement deals that would see them smile into the New Year.

For Kizz Daniel, who has had a successful music year with two chart-topping singles — Buga and Cough — the year will end on a good footing for the Woju crooner as he heads to Qatar for the opening…