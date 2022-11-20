Nigerian writer hosts book reading in Canada, condemns child trafficking

A Canada-based Nigerian writer, Ariyike Akinbobola, has hosted a picnic and book reading for some families in Canada to enlighten them on the importance of positive affirmations, and the dangers of child trafficking and abuse.

Akinbobola, who is also a lawyer and a television host, noted that − the event, which recently took place in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada – was the maiden edition of the annual ‘Beautifully Coloured’ family picnic.

She stated that the essence of the event was to reemphasise the vital roles that book reading, recitation of positive affirmations, fun activities and games can play in the development of children and in fostering reunion of friends and…