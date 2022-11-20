Oyetola inaugurates grassroots mobilisation team for Tinubu/ Shettima presidential campaign in South-West

The South West Coordinator Of Directorate of Grassroots Mobilization Engagement and Orientation of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima presidential campaign, Mrs. Titi Laiye-Tomori at the weekend affirmed that the group would deliver 90 per cent of the zone votes for the APC presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

The regional coordinator who made the pledge at the inauguration of the programme held at Ileri-Oluwa Campaign House in Osogbo, however, admonished members of the group to work assiduously by canvassing support for Tinubu who has the capacity in delivering good governance in the country.

While maintaining that they would start campaigning for the victory…