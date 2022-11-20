PDP’s presidential campaign rally moves to Gombe on Monday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced it will hold its 2023 presidential campaign rally in Gombe State on Monday, November 21.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Director General, PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

Venue of the presidential rally has been slated for Gombe Township Stadium, Gombe State by 11 a.m. prompt.

Tambuwal urged all elected members and party faithful to be present, as “we join hands with Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa to recover Nigeria.”

He said: “This is to cordially invite all elected PDP governors, members of…