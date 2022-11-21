Atiku promises to revive  Dadin Kowa Dam in Gombe to generate electricity, enhance trade

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to revive Dadin Kowa Dam to generate light for the country when elected in the forthcoming election.

Speaking at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Gombe on Monday, Atiku said all the roads linking Gombe to Adamawa with Borno, Bauchi and Yobe will be reconstructed for the purposes of enhancing trade and commerce under his government.

He said: “Let me reiterate the promises we made by the grace of God and your support for the PDP, we promised to empower your business men to expand their businesses so that they can expand their businesses for our young men and women.

“We also…