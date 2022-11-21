Baalo ruling house agree to hold Ifa divination over Oloto stool

The Baalo ruling house of the Oloto Royal Family in Otto, Ebute-Metta, Lagos mainland has mandated all eight Princes contesting for the vacant stool of the Oloto of Otto to submit themselves to the ifa divination process to select who will sit on the exalted throne of their forefathers.

The Princes were also mandated to sign legal guarantees and submissions to withdraw their court cases over the Oloto of Otto stool.

This was agreed upon at a general meeting of the Baalo Ruling House which was held on the 16th of November, 2022, where the heads of the branches of Baalo Ruling House gave directives to the acting head and Odofin of Otto and Lagos Mainland, Chief Muhammed Bashiru…