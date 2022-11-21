Bauchi govt commences 5 percent salary contribution to health insurance

Following the approval given by the Bauchi state Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir on the implementation of the state health contributory scheme, the Bauchi State Health Contributory Management Agency (BASHCMA) has said that it has commenced the implementation of the formal sector of the programme.

As a starting point, all the 31 Legislators in the state, political office holders as well as senior civil servants are to contribute 5 per cent of their salaries to the scheme while other civil servants from both the state and local government councils would contribute only 2 per cent.

The executive secretary of BASHCMA, Dr Mansur Dada stated this during a one-day training of…