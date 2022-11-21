Gbajabiamila seeks urgent measures to maximize Nigeria’s population

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on Monday disclosed that Nigeria needs to urgently harness and maximize the advantages of its changing population structure.

He said governments at all levels must identify and be deliberate in taking actions that must be sustained in order to maximize the advantages of the changing population structure.

Gbajabiamila spoke in Abuja on Monday at an event titled: “Parliamentary Summit on fast-tracking Nigeria’s demographic transition”, organized by his office in collaboration with the National Population Commission (NPC) with support from the World Bank.

Notwithstanding, he noted that Nigeria could not…