Lalong wants more personnel, training for security forces to tackle insecurity

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has again restated the need to increase the number of personnel of the Nigerian security forces as well as enhance their training and retraining to make them effective in tackling insecurity in the country.

The Governor said this when he received members of Senior Course 45 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji who paid him a Courtesy visit as part of their study tour to Plateau State.

Lalong said the Nigerian Security agencies have played a great role in addressing insecurity in the country but must be enhanced through training and retraining as well as more…