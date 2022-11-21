



MAN decries heavy taxation on CSDs

The carbonated soft drinks sub-sector of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has raised a discomforting alarm over the Federal Government’s proposed 20 per cent Ad-valorem Excise Tax on Non-Alcoholic Beverages which covers the widely consumed Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD) segment. The sectoral group heads rising from a meeting on Thursday 17th November 2022 in […]

