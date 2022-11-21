NDIC reiterates role in boosting depositors’ confidence in financial system

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has reiterated its critical role in contributing to the objectives of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) through the provision of deposit insurance coverage to depositors of licensed banks.

The NDIC’s activities, through the supervision of banks, not only enhances depositors’ confidence in the financial system, but also serves as incentive to the unbanked to access financial services of the licensed banks.

A statement signed by the Director, Communication and Public Affairs Department (NDIC), Bashir A. Nuhu, observed that the Corporation has also been at the forefront of the implementation of the NFIS in Nigeria as…