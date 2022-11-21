Nigerian laws provide legal protection for foreign investors ― Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has said that Nigeria laws provide one of the best legal protection for foreign investors in the world.

Malami disclosed this in Abuja on Monday when the leadership of the Rice Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) together with the visiting delegation from Egypt National Service Project Authority (NSPA), Cairo led by the Egyptian ambassador Moustafa Awad paid him a courtesy visit.

A statement by Malami’s special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Gwandu quoted Malami as saying that, the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria gives protection to all…