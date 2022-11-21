Ondo to focus more on sports of strength to achieve success

Ahead of this year’s Sports festival, the Ondo State Government has said Team Ondo is out to up the ante of showing what the state is made off with a target to win more gold medals during the festival.

The General Manager, Ondo State Sports Council, Mr Henry Babatunde, who stated this while briefing newsmen on the preparation of the state for the festival said a total of 129 athletes would participate in 20 sporting events.

Babatunde who expressed optimism in improving on the last outing said the state would focus more on its areas of strength to achieve a successful outing at the National Sports Festival tagged “Asaba 2022”

He listed some of the sports in which the state…