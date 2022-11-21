Parliamentary workers vow to address insecurity at National Assembly

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has vowed to address the issue of insecurity in the National Assembly.

The PASAN Chairman National Assembly Chapter, Sunday Sabiyi made the vow at the Press briefing to herald the PASAN Week 2022 at the National Assembly complex in Abuja

“So many unauthorised persons come into this place. The police are not supposed to come into NASS with their guns but we find out that some Orderly are doing so why? Security is for all of us. It has happened to us sometimes, we were coming into the NASS complex while we were talking to one man he brought out nife, and before we could apprehend him he ran away. We informed the management…