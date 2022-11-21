We’re no instrument for gagging the press—NPC

The Nigerian Press Council (NPC), has stated that one of the primary objectives of setting it up is to enhance the nation’s press, rather than serve as an instrument to gag it.

The Director General of the Council, Mr. Francis Nwosu, made the disclosure, recently, at a media roundtable, tagged ‘Deepening Media Professionalism Through Co-Regulation’, and featuring media executives in Lagos.

Nwosu stated that one of the ways the federal government has demonstrated its faith in the nation’s press is through the Freedom of Information Bill, which he argued, guarantees every practitioner unhindered access to information, especially in government quarters.

The NPC’s boss…