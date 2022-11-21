Wizkid, Tems make history at 2022 AMAs, bag two awards each

Nigerian Grammy Award-winning Afrobeat artiste, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid, and Nigerian music sensation, Temilade Opaniyi, better known as Tems, have once again put Nigeria on the global map after winning two awards each at the 2022 American Music Awards (AMAs).

Wizkid made history after beating fellow nominees, Burna Boy, CKay, Tems, and Fireboy to become the first recipient of the favourite Afrobeats artiste of the year at the American Music Awards.

His Tems-assisted hit single, Essence, also bagged the favourite R&B song beating off competition from Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”, Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson…