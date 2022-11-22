5 dead, 4 Injured in Kogi auto crash

Five persons have been killed while four others sustained serious injury when an articulated vehicle at about 7.30 pm on Sunday crushed vehicle in Okene town of Kogi State.

The accident was confirmed by the Kogi State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Sector Commander, Steve Dawulong.

According to him, an articulated truck rammed into a cab at Oro junction, Okene in Okene LGA of the state.

Eyewitness accounts said more people would have been killed or suffered severe injuries but for the car which served as a wedge that prevented it from getting to the people sitting down at the other road leading to Ageva.

The Sector Commander, Steve Dawulong said the crash actually…