African leaders must prioritise agriculture to ensure food security, development —IITA DG

The Director-General, International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Dr Nteranya Sanginga, has said that for Africa to be food sufficient, security and development, the leaders must commit to prioritising agriculture.

Dr Sanginga said this on Friday at a media conference organised by the institute as part of activities to celebrate the end of his tenure as Director-General after 11 years.

He noted that poor leadership, lack of political will and commitment were constraints to agricultural transformation in the continent despite the huge potential that abound. He charged African leaders to show interest in agriculture by earmarking a larger percentage of annual budgets to…