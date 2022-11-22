APC deceived Nigerians with restructuring in 2015, Atiku says

The Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) deceived Nigerians in 2015 by promising to restructure the country which they didn’t to date.

Atiku stated this while having an interaction with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the proposal CAN presented to him is what he believes in and stood by even when former President Olusegun Obasanjo who was his principal and his constituency in Adamawa disagreed with him.

He said he wrote a book on his thoughts which conforms with the proposal CAN presented to him, and he still stands by…