BPE pre-qualifies 3 firms for Calabar, Kano FTZ concession

Three firms each have been pre-qualified and issued the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the concession of the Calabar and Kano Free Trade Zones (FTZs) in the country, respectively.

They are Diamond Stripes Consortium, BUA International Limited, and Northwest Petroleum and Gas Company Limited for Calabar Free Trade Zone and Diamond Stripes Consortium, Urban Shelter Infrastructure Limited, and BUA International Limited for Kano Free Trade Zone.

Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex A. Okoh who announced their qualification at the bidders’ pre-bid conference for the concession of the two FTZs in Abuja on Monday, said the bidders are expected to submit…