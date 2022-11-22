Case stalled, hearing to continue January 10

The ongoing matter instituted by some female Muslim students of the University of Ibadan International School Ibadan (ISI), bordering on issues of fundamental human rights over denial of the use of the Hijab in school uniform could not hold on Tuesday as scheduled.

The matter which was supposed to be the only one to be heard before Justice M. Ishola of the Oyo State High Court 7 stalled because the court did not sit.

It was gathered that the court did not sit because it had earlier received a letter from the counsel to the Parent Teachers Association (PTA), Mr Olalekan Tani, informing the court of his inability to attend the hearing because he was one of the counsels handling the…