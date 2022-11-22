Goals for Nigeria beyond 2023

I salute this great country as it clocked 62 years even as it is glaring that behavioural patterns are still childish and heart-rending. As a vanguard of youthful values and ideals, I cannot but appeal to the commanders of her leadership to steer it with caution and esteemed decorum. Elections are near and we should put heads together in charting a new course and goal for the Nigerian dream. We must shame the destroyers of democratic values who are waiting with bated breath to see us scuttle this enduring and admirable democratic experience.

Elections should be free and fair and only those who have lofty vision for…