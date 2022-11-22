Goals for Nigeria beyond 2023

By
Headliners
-
1


Nigeria Police cybercrime PVC universities funds Africa Place of data analysis interest On constitutional amendment of indigene status, On Ogun 2023 guber race, inflation Economic woes crushing homes, online prison Adelabu FG, attend to resident doctors, girls, Sallah OYSIEC Thinking beyond rumour and prejudice, bad valuable IGP Nigerians, Nigeria in season


I salute this great country as it clocked 62 years even as it is glaring that behavioural patterns are still childish and heart-rending. As a vanguard of youthful values and ideals, I cannot but appeal to the commanders of her leadership to steer it with caution and esteemed decorum. Elections are near and we should put heads together in charting a new course and goal for the Nigerian dream. We must shame the destroyers of democratic values who are waiting with bated breath to see us scuttle this enduring and admirable democratic experience.

Elections should be free and fair and only those who have lofty vision for…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR