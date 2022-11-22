Gov Sule presents N148.9bn 2023 budget to Nasarawa Assembly

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Tuesday, presented the sum of N148,958,122,525.05 to the State House of Assembly as a budget estimate for the 2023 fiscal year.

The budget framework shows a difference of N38,108,167,645.56 only, representing a 34.28 increase against the 2022 budget.

Tagged, “Budget of Economic Consolidation and Continuity”, the estimate is made up of N90,619,580,459.56, representing 60.84% as recurrent expenditure, while the capital expenditure stands at N58,338,542,065.49 respectively.

Going by the analysis, the education sector has the largest share of allocation with N37.43 billion, followed by health with N18.61 billion.

Governor Sule said the…